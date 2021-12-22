Appeal Board Won't Toss KBR Dispute Over $161M Army Deal

By Daniel Wilson (December 22, 2021, 7:54 PM EST) -- The Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals has refused to dismiss KBR's appeal over proposed equitable adjustments and clawback claims on a $161.2 million contract to build a missile defense system, saying the company had appropriately appealed every relevant issue. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had argued that Kellogg Brown & Root Services Inc. had not properly or timely appealed the agency's claims seeking repayments, but all the company's related appeals were valid, and any vagueness in those appeals stemmed from the Corps' own lack of clarity in related decisions, the board said in a Nov. 22 ruling, released this...

