Vizio Says Arch Insurance Can't Duck Smart TV MDL Coverage

By Ben Zigterman (December 21, 2021, 8:52 PM EST) -- Vizio said it didn't need to notify its excess insurer, Arch Insurance Co., that coverage with its primary insurer had been exhausted, despite Arch's insistence that it was never notified of the exhaustion from underlying multidistrict litigation accusing the TV maker of selling data without consumers' consent. Vizio has accused Arch of "malicious" conduct over its refusal to cover multidistrict litigation alleging the TV maker sold consumers' data without consent. (Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images) While Arch argued earlier this month that it was never notified of the limits being exhausted or the $17 million settlement that was reached, Vizio said Monday that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS