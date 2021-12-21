Candy Biz Can't Nix Worker Suit Over Spouse's COVID Death

By Mike Curley (December 21, 2021, 6:31 PM EST) -- A California appeals court on Tuesday refused to let See's Candies Inc. escape a suit alleging its lax safety protocols led to a worker contracting COVID-19 and transmitting it to her husband, causing his death, saying the state's Workers' Compensation Act does not preempt her claims. In a published opinion, the three-judge panel kept alive a suit by Matilde Ek, saying while her husband's injury and death may have been caused by her own illness, it is not "collateral to or derivative of it," so the WCA doesn't apply. See's had sought a demurrer in the suit, arguing the WCA is...

