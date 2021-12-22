Del. Court Urged To Order Dentons' Release of Seized Stock

By Jeff Montgomery (December 22, 2021, 5:48 PM EST) -- A Seychelles company has asked Delaware Chancery Court for an emergency order compelling Dentons LLP's release of seized shares in electric car maker Lucid Group — potentially worth more than $450 million — that the law firm tied up last year to secure payment for an undisclosed engagement. The motion filed Tuesday by Pisces Co. Ltd. and Lucid accused Dentons of convincing Chancery Court to order some 11.9 million shares of common stock in Lucid sequestered on Sept. 28. The Lucid shares were issued with the conversion of preferred shares in its predecessor, Atieva Inc., when Lucid was taken public in July...

