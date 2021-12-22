Cement Co., Investment Firm Work To Settle Fight Over $36M

By Ben Kochman (December 22, 2021, 6:56 PM EST) -- A Bolivian investment firm and a Mexican cement company may be on the verge of settling a dispute over a $36 million arbitral award that the cement company says was set aside by a Bolivian court. In court papers filed Tuesday, Bolivian investment firm Compania de Inversiones Mercantiles SA and Mexican cement company Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua jointly asked the 10th Circuit to pause an appeal of a September district court decision that ordered the Mexican company to turn over roughly $50 million worth of cash and securities. Both sides have agreed to enter into settlement mediation administered by the Tenth Circuit Mediation Office,...

