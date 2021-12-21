Biden's Omicron Plan Details More At-Home Tests, Vax Sites

By Britain Eakin (December 21, 2021, 7:05 PM EST) -- As the new, highly contagious omicron variant sweeps the nation with extraordinary speed and now constitutes 73% of new COVID-19 cases, President Joe Biden on Tuesday outlined additional steps the administration is taking to prepare for a coming surge in hospitalizations, including ramping up at-home tests and assistance from military medical professionals. The president said he has expanded hospital capacity in Louisiana, Maryland and California, and ordered 1,000 military medical personnel to be ready to deploy to overwhelmed hospitals across the country in January and February 2022. Biden also said he's opening new testing and vaccination sites nationwide, and has ordered 500 million at-home...

