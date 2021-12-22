Horizon Healthcare Beats Revived Data Breach Suit, For Now

By Dorothy Atkins (December 22, 2021, 4:25 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday tossed, with leave to amend, a putative class action that had been revived by the Third Circuit accusing Horizon Healthcare Services Inc. of being liable for the 2013 theft of two laptops containing the personal information of more than 839,000 Horizon members. A federal judge sided with Horizon Healthcare Services Inc. and threw out, with leave to amend, a putative class action, which the Third Circuit revived, accusing Horizon of being liable for the 2013 theft of two laptop computers containing personal information of more than 839,000 of the company's members. (iStock Photo) In a...

