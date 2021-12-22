Fund Manager's Late Appeal Pandemic Excuse Rejected

By Madison Arnold (December 22, 2021, 4:32 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday rejected a hedge fund manager's attempt to file a late appeal of a $4 million arbitration award against him and rejected the manager and his attorney's claim that the COVID-19 pandemic was to blame for blowing the appeal deadline. In September, the court rejected Michael Aksman's petition to vacate the arbitral award against him to an asset management firm that accused him of fraud. Almost two months later, he requested an extension to file an appeal, claiming in part that the appeal came after the 30-day window because of a scheduling error by his...

