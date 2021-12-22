State AGs Want Tougher Antitrust Enforcement In Meat Biz

By Christopher Cole (December 22, 2021, 5:06 PM EST) -- More than a dozen state law enforcers have urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture to crack down on consolidation in the livestock markets, which they say has allowed meatpackers to squeeze producers and raise consumer prices. Attorneys general from Rhode Island to Utah signed onto a letter Tuesday pressing Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to step up enforcement of the Packers and Stockyards Act, a century-old law that passed after a sweeping Federal Trade Commission study that concluded changes were needed at the time to better regulate the meat industry. The law enforcement chiefs told Vilsack and a top USDA appointee that...

