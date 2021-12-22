Allergan Unit Says Linda Evangelista's $50M Suit Time-Barred

By Dave Simpson (December 22, 2021, 8:59 PM EST) -- Supermodel Linda Evangelista's $50 million negligence suit alleging that ZELTIQ Aesthetics Inc.'s 2015 fat-reduction procedure left her "permanently disfigured" is time-barred and should also be tossed because she was warned of the procedure's risks, the Allergan PLC unit said in New York federal court Tuesday. Evangelista, who was a top-grossing model in the 1990s, alleged in September that the CoolSculpting System from ZELTIQ Aesthetics Inc. left her deformed and unrecognizable. But ZELTIQ shot back Tuesday that Evangelista says she underwent the procedure in 2015 and was injured by it in 2016, rendering all but her promissory estoppel claims untimely. Further, it...

