VW Loses Bid To Ax Deceit Claims From 'Dieselgate' Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (December 22, 2021, 2:25 PM GMT) -- A London judge has refused to ax claims that British drivers suing Volkswagen AG over diesel cars rigged with emissions-cheating devices were deceived from a class action lawsuit, despite finding that some evidence was "unreliable." Lawyers for the claimants say VW falsely represented to drivers that the cars met relevant requirements for emissions and that the vehicles were fit to be driven in Britain. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer) Judge David Waksman ruled against striking out claims that more than 86,000 car owners were deceived by the car manufacturer during the early stages of a "Dieselgate" compensation suit. The judge decided in a...

