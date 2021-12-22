Shipping Giant Maersk Nabs LF Logistics For $3.6B

By Emma Whitford (December 22, 2021, 1:43 PM EST) -- Danish shipping giant Maersk announced Wednesday that it plans to buy Hong Kong-headquartered LF Logistics through a $3.6 billion deal, saying a new warehouse network will support its goal of providing comprehensive supply chain services. With LF Logistics, A.P. Moller - Maersk will gain 223 warehouses, according to the announcement, bringing its total footprint to 549 across the globe. The target company is majority owned by consumer brand and retailer supply chain company Li & Fung Ltd., which plans to partner with Maersk on supply chain services as part of the deal. The transaction is expected to close in 2022, and...

