Solenex Fights To Get Decades-Old Montana Lease Reinstated

By Morgan Conley (December 22, 2021, 3:35 PM EST) -- The owner of a canceled oil and gas lease is urging a D.C. federal court to restore its long-suspended ability to drill on a 6,247-acre plot of land in west-central Montana, arguing that after decades of jerking the company around, the government can't just arbitrarily axe its lease. Solenex LLC told the federal court Tuesday it should grant summary judgment in favor of the company and find the U.S. Department of the Interior acted unlawfully when it canceled the lease. The request comes after the D.C. Circuit vacated a ruling in favor of Solenex in June 2020 after determining that DOI's actions...

