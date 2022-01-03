Native American Cases To Watch In 2022

By Andrew Westney (January 3, 2022, 12:03 PM EST) -- Native American law practitioners will be tuned in to oral arguments in February in U.S. Supreme Court cases centered on Texas tribal gaming and criminal prosecutions in Indian country, while tribes and the federal government square off with states over how deeply the high court should delve into the Indian Child Welfare Act's constitutionality. Here is a look at those cases and others that attorneys will be watching in 2022. Navajo Citizen Claims Double Jeopardy After CFR Prosecution The Supreme Court recently announced it will hear arguments on Feb. 22 in two key cases concerning tribal rights, including a Navajo Nation member's...

