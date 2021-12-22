2nd Circ. Says Ace Can Cut Cord On Covering Dish DVR Suits

By Shane Dilworth (December 22, 2021, 4:39 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday found that Ace American Insurance Co. had no duty to defend Dish Network in copyright infringement suits brought by four major networks over the ad-skipping digital video recording service Hopper, finding that the policyholder fits within a media exclusion's definition of broadcaster. Although the policy did not define broadcasting, the appeals court rejected Dish's argument that a specialized definition of the term should apply. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File) The three-judge panel was not persuaded by the satellite television provider's arguments that the exclusion did not apply since broadcasting applies only to the transmission of programming for free....

