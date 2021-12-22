Brooklyn Developer Gets Liquidator To Keep Control In Ch. 11

By Rick Archer (December 22, 2021, 4:11 PM EST) -- Brooklyn real estate developer All Year Holdings has told a New York bankruptcy judge that the company has handed itself over to British Virgin Islands court-appointed liquidators to keep sole shareholder Yoel Goldman from taking control of its Chapter 11 case. In a letter to U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Martin Glenn on Tuesday, counsel for All Holdings said the company's board of directors took the step ahead of the expiration of an arrangement preventing Goldman from replacing board members and after Goldman unilaterally agreed to accept the $37 million court judgment that sent All Year into Chapter 11. "Based on his...

