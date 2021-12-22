Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trans Ex-Staffer Says Walmart Used 'Deadname' To Harass

By Rosie Manins (December 22, 2021, 6:29 PM EST) -- A transgender Georgia woman has claimed Walmart and her former colleagues at a Monroe County store used her "deadname" assigned at birth to continuously harass her before she was wrongly fired.

Vivian Fulwood sued Arkansas-based Walmart Inc. and its Southeast subsidiary Wal-Mart Stores East LP in a Georgia federal court on Tuesday, alleging violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Civil Rights Act and federal law regarding unlawful employment practices and disability discrimination.

Fulwood said she was fired in January 2020 having worked at the Walmart in Forsyth, Georgia, since October 2018, after staff doctored her employment records to show unapproved...

