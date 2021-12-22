House Committee Seeks Answers In Astroworld Tragedy

By Katie Buehler (December 22, 2021, 6:25 PM EST) -- U.S. lawmakers Wednesday launched an investigation into global entertainment company Live Nation Entertainment Inc. over its safety and security policies related to the Astroworld Festival in Houston in November, where a crowd surge left 10 concertgoers dead and sent dozens of others to the hospital. In a letter addressed to Live Nation President and CEO Michael Rapino, members of the U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform requested written answers on eight topics, including the company's pre-show security assessment, a detailed timeline of the event and when the company first became aware of the crowd surge, and the company's...

