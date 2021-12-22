11th Circ. Vacates Insurer's Win Over Chemical Spill Injury Suit

By Shane Dilworth (December 22, 2021, 6:46 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit revived an insurer's lawsuit Wednesday that said the insurer should not have to cover a Florida apartment building owner in a suit brought by two residents who claimed they were injured from an accidental chemical spill, finding the judge applied the wrong standard when reviewing a motion for judgment on the pleadings. U.S. District Judge Marcia G. Cooke erred when granting Capitol Specialty Insurance Corp.'s motion based on the facts in its complaint, the three-judge panel said in the ruling. The judge instead should have taken as true the facts in West View Apartment Inc.'s answer to the lawsuit,...

