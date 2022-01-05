How To Create A Corporate Culture Of Compliance

By Howard Weissman (January 5, 2022, 5:44 PM EST) -- The best way to ensure a compliant company is to create a culture of compliance in which ethical decision making is ingrained in the behavior of the enterprise, and compliance is integrated into the operations of the company. Employees of a company with such a culture will comply with corporate policies and procedures implementing legal requirements like the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and will act with honesty and integrity as required by a company's code of ethics. Creating and maintaining such a corporate culture can make the difference between real and effective compliance occurring in the company's everyday operations, and an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS