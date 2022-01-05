After NetChoice Ruling, Duty Of Care Is Best Section 230 Fix

By Neil Fried (January 5, 2022, 4:39 PM EST) -- Last month's decision by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in NetChoice LLC v. Paxton halted enforcement of Texas's new social media law — and it illustrated why most pending bills to reform Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act are vulnerable to First Amendment challenges. The ruling also shows that restoring a duty of care is likely the only constitutional way to adequately reform the overly broad online liability shield. Among other things, the Texas law prohibits online platforms from removing content based on a user's viewpoint. To enforce the prohibition, the state attorney general may...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS