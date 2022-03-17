9th Circ. Mulls Applying Calif. Sick Leave Law To Rail Workers

By Kellie Mejdrich (March 17, 2022, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Thursday zeroed in on whether parts of a California paid sick leave law should apply to railroad companies, indicating they might reverse two rulings by a lower court that together concluded the industry's workers were entirely exempt due to federal benefits laws. A three-judge panel pressed attorneys for a group of railroads that sued to overturn California's Healthy Workplaces Healthy Families Act of 2014, as well as the group of unions and state officials defending it, for input on whether parts of the law could be thrown out while other provisions remain intact. "If there's several provisions, and...

