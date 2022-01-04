CBRE Unit To Buy $4.9B Logistics Assets From Hillwood

By Charlie Innis (January 4, 2022, 1:54 PM EST) -- CBRE Investment Management said on Tuesday it plans to buy a portfolio of logistics properties across the U.S. and Europe valued at $4.9 billion from Hillwood Investment Properties. The CBRE Group subsidiary will acquire 57 assets that total 28.4 million square feet, according to the announcement. The properties being bought are associated with the logistics sector, which typically involves the handling, transporting and warehousing of materials or goods. The portfolio includes 33 assets in the U.S., totaling 19.2 million square feet, and 24 spread across Germany, Poland and the U.K., which add up to 9.2 million square feet, CBRE said. "This milestone transaction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS