Georgia Power Fights To Keep Coal Ash Suits In Federal Court

By Morgan Conley (January 4, 2022, 2:07 PM EST) -- A Georgia utility has urged a federal court to hold on to multiple lawsuits accusing it of exposing residents to carcinogens and neurotoxins, arguing that the residents can't avoid federal jurisdiction by downplaying the role uranium plays in the underlying allegations. Georgia Power Co. told a Peach State federal court Monday that it should not send back to state court residents' suits alleging that a nearby coal plant exposed them to carcinogens and neurotoxins. The utility argued that, contrary to the residents' assertions, uranium is at the center of the residents' personal injury and that property damage claims and federal courts,...

