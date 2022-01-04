ND Says DAPL Protesters' Loss Backs State Suit Against Feds

By Andrew Westney (January 4, 2022, 8:02 PM EST) -- North Dakota told a federal judge Tuesday that his recent decision to end a suit claiming state police used excessive force against Dakota Access pipeline protesters bolsters the state's own suit seeking $38 million from the federal government for allegedly failing to control the demonstrations. The state is seeking payback for the costs to contain protests by thousands of Native Americans, environmentalists and others who sought to halt construction of the Energy Transfer Partners LP pipeline project from August 2016 through March 2017. In a notice filed Tuesday, North Dakota said that U.S. District Judge Daniel M. Traynor's grant of summary...

