NY AG Scores $6M Fraud Deal With Metals Investment Firm

By Rachel Scharf (January 4, 2022, 1:33 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles-based telemarketer inked a $6 million settlement Monday to close out a lawsuit from New York Attorney General Letitia James alleging the company used hidden commissions to bilk precious-metals investors out of their retirement savings. Lear Capital Inc. and its founder, Kevin DeMeritt, agreed to the state court settlement, which according to James will be distributed to nearly 1,000 New Yorkers who invested $43 million in gold and silver, allegedly unaware that Lear's salespeople took home a third of each purchase. Among other provisions, Lear and DeMeritt agreed to adequately disclose its 33% commissions with "clear and conspicuous language"...

