Ga. Judges Deny Landowners Class Cert In Atlanta Trail Case

By Rosie Manins (January 4, 2022, 2:58 PM EST) -- Georgia appellate judges have denied a bid by Atlanta property owners for class certification in their trespass case against the city and developers of its largest recreational trail, affirming a lower court's ruling. A three-judge Georgia Court of Appeals panel said in a Dec. 30 opinion that there is not enough commonality among dozens of property owners along a section of the Atlanta BeltLine for collective claims of trespass and inverse condemnation against the trail's developers. An Atlanta condominium association and several other property owners sought to represent a group of more than 70 landowners along almost 4 miles of the...

