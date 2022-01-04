Golden Nugget Stockholders Sue For Docs On $1.56B Merger

By Jeff Montgomery (January 4, 2022, 5:33 PM EST) -- Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. is facing two stockholder suits in Delaware's Chancery Court over access to records on its pending, allegedly conflicted $1.56 billion acquisition by digital sports and gaming giant DraftKings Inc., with both citing inadequate responses to investor document demands. Both suits, filed under seal Dec. 28 and made public on Monday, argue that the documents are needed to probe claims that GNOG and its controlling stockholder, Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, agreed to stock exchange terms that unfairly benefited Fertitta and his other holdings and interests. GNOG and DraftKings announced their deal on Aug. 9, 2021, with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS