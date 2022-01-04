Trade Court Backs Korean Steel Duties 3rd Time Around

By Grace Dixon (January 4, 2022, 2:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade greenlighted the U.S. Department of Commerce's recalculated duties on Korean welded line pipe, after having sent the slate of duties back to Commerce twice with questions over how it adjusted a Korean producer's costs. The trade court had twice previously ordered Commerce to recalculate anti-dumping duties in an administrative review, questioning the agency's decision to adjust the cost of excess or defective products reported by Korean producer Nexteel Co. Ltd. based on the product's resale value. The trade court Monday approved Commerce's revised calculations based on Nexteel's actual reported costs absent the prior adjustments. The...

