9th Circ. Reverses Class Cert. In Rock Music Fight

By Tiffany Hu (January 4, 2022, 4:42 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has overturned a lower court's decision to certify two classes of performers and musicians who sued online concert archive Wolfgang's Vault for alleged copyright infringement, finding that individual issues predominate over the ones affecting the proposed classes. In an unpublished opinion Monday, a three-judge panel said musician Greg Kihn improperly "tailored the classes to the merits" of his own claims that Wolfgang's Vault violated intellectual property rights by streaming bootleg audio and video recordings of live rock shows. Kihn initially claimed that he never consented to the recording or distribution of video of his concerts. But after the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS