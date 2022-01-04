FCC Defends Order To Identify Foreign Sponsorship Of Ads

By Nadia Dreid (January 4, 2022, 6:45 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission is fighting back against a broadcaster-mounted challenge to its new rules targeting advertisers sponsored by foreign governments, telling the D.C. Circuit that the rule extension is "minimal" and the National Association of Broadcasters is making much ado about nothing. The group doesn't "take issue with the commission's sponsorship identification regulations in general" or the purpose behind them, which is making sure people know when programming is being sponsored by a foreign government, the agency told the appellate court on Monday. "Instead, they train their fire on a single, straightforward administrative requirement — that broadcasters perform a name...

