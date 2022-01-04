Gov't Tells Fed. Circ. To Keep Expanded Security Duties Intact

By Alex Lawson (January 4, 2022, 5:05 PM EST) -- Government attorneys defended the president's right to expand national security tariffs long after their implementation Monday, telling the Federal Circuit to follow its recent precedent and leave duties on steel nails in place. The government is locked in a dispute with importer PrimeSource Building Products Inc. stemming from its decision to expand a 25% national security tariff on raw steel to cover finished goods like nails nearly two years after the initial levy took effect. The U.S. Court of International Trade ruled that move came after critical deadlines had lapsed, prompting the government to appeal. "Because national security considerations necessarily evolve...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS