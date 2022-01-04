Judge Calls Navy's Religious Vax Exemption Process 'Theater'

By Amanda Ottaway (January 4, 2022, 4:21 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge blocked the U.S. Navy from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for members of its Special Warfare Command who claim the requirement violated their rights as Christians, saying the Navy hasn't approved a religious vaccine exemption request in seven years. The vaccine mandate was issued by the U.S. Department of Defense in August. Monday's ruling said the Navy "merely rubber-stamps" each exemption denial. (iStock.com/Kiyoshi Tanno) U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor on Monday granted the service members' motion for a preliminary injunction, saying the military's argument that national security was an adequate reason for the requirement wasn't enough to overcome the...

