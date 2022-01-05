Workers' Comp Considerations As Ga. Cannabis Laws Evolve

By Joanna Hair (January 5, 2022, 4:30 PM EST) -- Marijuana is currently experiencing a heyday as public perception has started to shift in its favor, and many governmental entities are relaxing the proscription against its use. Undoubtedly, a large influence over the increased popularity of marijuana is the awareness regarding its use as a medical treatment for physiological or psychological conditions. Currently, most states have legalized some aspect of cannabis use.[1] In light of such a backdrop, issues involving marijuana are expected to implicate workers' compensation claims. This article primarily focuses on Georgia law, but also examines trends from other states as well as trends nationally. Before one can fully...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS