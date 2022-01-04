Zoom Trial Glitches Earn Kinder Morgan Redo In Tax Case

By Cara Salvatore (January 4, 2022, 8:16 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court has handed down what appears to be one of the first decisions undoing a Zoom trial's outcome because of technical difficulties, agreeing with fossil fuel company Kinder Morgan that its lead lawyer in a tax appraisal case was unfairly hobbled. The Eleventh Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that Kinder Morgan didn't get a fair trial when one of its lawyers — unnamed in the opinion — was hampered while videoconferencing into an August 2020 trial that was otherwise held in person. The trial concerned the valuation of the Scurry Area Canyon Reef Operators Committee oil project. Scurry...

