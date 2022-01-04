Acthar Claimants Call Mallinckrodt's Ch. 11 Plan Unfair

By Rick Archer (January 4, 2022, 8:06 PM EST) -- Holders of claims connected to Mallinckrodt PLC's Acthar gel made their final arguments to a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday that they will receive an unfairly small cash share from the unsecured creditor settlement in the drugmaker's proposed Chapter 11 plan. At a hearing conducted remotely, the claimants asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey to change the distribution terms for the unsecured creditors trust proposed in Mallinckrodt's Chapter 11 plan. The claimants say they are being asked to accept recoveries largely based on uncertain factors like future drug sales while other unsecured creditors would be guaranteed immediate cash payouts. Ireland-based Mallinckrodt...

