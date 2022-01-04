Biden Renews Nomination Of Texas Sheriff To Head ICE

By Mike LaSusa (January 4, 2022, 5:05 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden Tuesday renewed the nomination of Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to lead U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after the Texas lawman's initial nomination stalled with the Senate's failure to vote last year. Gonzalez, a former Houston police officer and politician, was tapped by Biden last year as the president's pick to become the first Senate-confirmed ICE director since the Obama administration. But the Senate didn't take a final vote on Gonzalez's nomination during the congressional session in which he was nominated. According to Senate rules, the president has to resubmit the nomination for consideration in the new session, which...

