Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Georgia's Redistricting Maps Cut Out Black Vote, ACLU Says

By Nadia Dreid (January 4, 2022, 8:15 PM EST) -- Georgia's new redistricting maps recently signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp are gerrymandered to dilute the vote of Black communities and should be declared illegal, according to a new lawsuit spearheaded by the ACLU, a historically Black fraternity and church and several Georgia voters.

The state House and Senate redistricting plans adopted by the Georgia Legislature violate the Voting Rights Act by refusing to add more districts — more than half a dozen — where Black voters would have likely carried the day and been able to vote in additional representatives, a Georgia federal court heard Thursday.

The suit claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!