Georgia's Redistricting Maps Cut Out Black Vote, ACLU Says

By Nadia Dreid (January 4, 2022, 8:15 PM EST) -- Georgia's new redistricting maps recently signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp are gerrymandered to dilute the vote of Black communities and should be declared illegal, according to a new lawsuit spearheaded by the ACLU, a historically Black fraternity and church and several Georgia voters. The state House and Senate redistricting plans adopted by the Georgia Legislature violate the Voting Rights Act by refusing to add more districts — more than half a dozen — where Black voters would have likely carried the day and been able to vote in additional representatives, a Georgia federal court heard Thursday. The suit claims...

