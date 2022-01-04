Attys Seek $8.1M In Fees In Wells Fargo Foreclosure Deal

By Hannah Albarazi (January 4, 2022, 6:20 PM EST) -- Class counsel in a foreclosure action claiming Wells Fargo Bank wrongly denied loan modifications to homeowners who then lost their homes is seeking $8.1 million in attorney fees from the $40.3 million settlement deal, according to a proposed order filed Monday in California federal court. While U.S. District Judge William H. Alsup granted final approval in 2020 to an $18.5 million settlement concerning the bank's erroneous denial of trial loan modifications where borrowers later lost their home to foreclosure, class counsel is now seeking the judge's final approval of a nearly $21.8 million supplemental settlement for hundreds of additional class members....

