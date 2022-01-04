Fiat Chrysler Can't Decertify Classes In Gearshift MDL

By Mike Curley (January 4, 2022, 8:19 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge on Tuesday shot down a bid by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to decertify issue-based classes in multidistrict litigation over allegations that it sold vehicles with faulty gearshifts, saying the automaker has failed to show that there is new information that justifies revisiting the order to certify those classes. Judge David M. Lawson of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan said that while the motion was styled as a decertification, it is more properly seen as one for reconsideration, in which case it comes too late, in addition to being without merit. The judge added, however,...

