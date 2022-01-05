NextDecade Delays Its Rio Grande LNG Export Project Again

By Joyce Hanson (January 5, 2022, 9:48 PM EST) -- The developer of a controversial liquefied natural gas export terminal in South Texas will again hold off on a final investment decision for its LNG project, saying the project will be delayed until the second half of 2022. Houston-based developer NextDecade Corp.'s Monday presentation to Rio Grande LNG export project investors said talks are moving forward with "multiple counterparties" in Europe and Asia, in the third delay since 2020. NextDecade said in its presentation on the company's website that all major approvals are now in hand for the Brownsville, Texas, gas facility that was challenged in court after the Federal Energy...

