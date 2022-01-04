Arizona Not Harmed By Vax Mandate, Biden Admin. Says

By Katryna Perera (January 4, 2022, 9:50 PM EST) -- The Biden administration asked an Arizona federal judge on Monday to toss out Arizona's suit over executive orders requiring certain federal employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, saying the state lacks standing because it cannot prove it has been injured by the disputed orders. Parts of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich's suit barely concern vaccine requirements, the Biden administration said in a memo Monday. Instead, the suit argues that the Biden administration is not detaining and retaining immigrants at the border — claims the administration says are not only irrelevant but also nonjusticiable and without merit. "Arizona's claims must be dismissed...

