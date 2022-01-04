DOJ Opposes Bid To Delay Poultry Price-Fixing Retrial

By Matthew Perlman (January 4, 2022, 6:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is opposing a bid from 10 poultry executives accused of a sprawling price-fixing conspiracy to delay their scheduled February retrial by a month after a Colorado jury deadlocked on criminal charges against them. The DOJ said in an opposition filed Monday that the court should reject arguments from the former executives, managers and directors who worked for companies including Koch Foods, Tyson and Pilgrim's Pride that the current schedule will prevent several attorneys from attending and contended that it's important to have another trial promptly. "The public interest in re-trying this high-profile case as soon as possible...

