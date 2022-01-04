Centerra Gold Confirms Negotiations With Kyrgyz Gov't

By Clark Mindock (January 4, 2022, 7:13 PM EST) -- Centerra Gold Inc. says it is engaged in negotiations with representatives for the Kyrgyz Republic to settle a dispute over the company's Kumtor Mine, which was allegedly seized by the Kyrgyz government last year. The negotiations were confirmed Monday by Toronto-based Centerra and include a potential framework that includes the surrender of Centerra stock by a Kyrgyz state-owned company, the payment of missed dividends to that company and the resignation of two of the company's nominees to Centerra's board of directors. The company noted that the negotiations haven't been finalized and that there is no guarantee that a deal will be reached,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS