US Chamber Calls Calif. Private AG Law Unconstitutional

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 4, 2022, 9:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has urged a California appellate court to hold that legislation allowing workers to sue on behalf of the state for labor law violations violates the state constitution's separation of powers. The Fourth District Court of Appeal should reverse a 2020 ruling that tossed litigation over the Private Attorneys General Act brought by the California Business and Industrial Alliance, the Chamber argued Monday in an amicus brief in support of the business alliance. The workplace law, the Chamber said, gives private parties the authority to prosecute employers in the name of the state, "including the powers to...

