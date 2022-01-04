Biden Reups Slate Of Nominations, Including FTC, FCC Picks

By James Arkin (January 4, 2022, 6:35 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden resubmitted the nominations of Alvaro Bedoya to the Federal Trade Commission and Gigi Sohn to the Federal Communications Commission Tuesday, restarting action on their confirmations as the Senate began its new session. Under Senate rules, nominations that were not confirmed at the end of a session were sent back to the White House and needed to be resubmitted by the president, with some exceptions under a bipartisan agreement reached in December. The White House announced it was sending dozens of nominations for judges and executive branch positions to the Senate this week. In addition to Bedoya and Sohn,...

