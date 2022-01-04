1st Circ. Reinstates Maine's Pro Rata Cable Law

By Khorri Atkinson (January 4, 2022, 7:19 PM EST) -- The First Circuit on Tuesday reversed a lower court order blocking Maine from requiring cable companies to prorate customers' final bills rather than charge them for the full month, ruling that the statute is not preempted by federal law. A three-judge panel unanimously found that Maine's Pro Rata Act, which state legislators passed in March 2020 as part of a raft of pro-consumer initiatives, does not overstep the federal Cable Act because the local statute isn't regulating rates for the provision of cable service. The ruling is a blow to Charter Communications Inc. and its operation in Maine, Spectrum Northeast LLC, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS