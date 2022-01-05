Cummings & Lockwood Names New Group Chair, Promotions

By Sameer Rao (January 5, 2022, 4:45 PM EST) -- A historic Connecticut law firm has kicked off 2022 by announcing the elevation of a principal to a practice group co-chair role, as well as the promotion of two associates to principal and counsel positions, respectively. Cummings & Lockwood LLC's trio of emailed announcements on Tuesday revealed that Brendan P. Snowden now co-chairs the law firm's practice group for commercial and corporate law. Commercial litigator William N. Wright has also been elevated from associate to principal — a term that a Cummings & Lockwood spokesperson on Wednesday said the firm uses interchangeably with "partner" — in the firm's litigation group, while...

