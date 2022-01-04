Nevada Says It's Joining $26B Deal With Opioid Distributors

By Hailey Konnath (January 4, 2022, 11:18 PM EST) -- Nevada will join a proposed $26 billion opioid settlement with the three largest opioid distributors and has also inked a $53.5 million deal with Johnson & Johnson, according to an announcement made Tuesday. All told, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford said the state will come away with nearly $300 million in funds for fighting the opioid epidemic, some of which will also come from a $5.75 million U.S. Department of Justice grant. "The funds that our state will receive going forward will help us save lives and mitigate the harms done to our residents because of the ongoing opioid epidemic,"...

