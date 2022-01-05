Live Nation, Ticketmaster Hit With New Monopoly Suit

By J. Edward Moreno (January 5, 2022, 4:38 PM EST) -- Live Nation and Ticketmaster were hit with another proposed class action alleging widespread monopolization related to associated fees charged for all ticket purchases. In a complaint filed Tuesday, a group of customers reasserted claims sent to arbitration in September. The customers said this is "an unusual case," because since July the companies have amended their customer arbitration agreement to switch arbitration tribunals from JAMS to New Era ADR, which the concertgoers say "requires consumers to engage in a novel and one-sided process that is tailored to disadvantage consumers." "The New Era agreement skews the odds so egregiously in defendants' favor through its defense-biased provisions, and is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS